Light is the best disinfectant, and transparency is vital to establishing trust.
That is why it’s concerning that the Joseph City Council, last week, declined to comment on how it was advised by city Attorney Wyatt Baum regarding whether it should indeed investigate the alleged harassment by now former city Administrator/Recorder Larry Braden, who submitted his resignation April 16.
Yes, Oregon law allows for items discussed in executive session by a city council to remain behind closed doors.
But in this instance, we at the Chieftain believe doing so is not the correct move.
A resident who spoke up at the emergency council meeting last week stated the reason why it’s concerning: It allows a “fog” to linger over the council.
That fog is doubt — doubt of whether or not the council will do what is right.
If the council has been advised to have an investigation — even if it hasn’t decided yet if it will — the residents of Joseph deserve to know as much. On the flip side, if the opposite is the case, and an investigation has not been advised, the residents deserve to know that.
The “no comment” given by Mayor Belinda Buswell to the question of if there will be an investigation — even if it is the answer she gives after any executive session — is not sufficient here. That nobody else on the council shared what was advised is equally concerning.
Does it mean a decision is still being made? Has new information been made known that steered the adviser — Attorney Baum — one way or the other in his guidance? Does the council intend to go with or against whatever Baum has said? And if so, why?
The Chieftain maintains that the right move for the council is to have an investigation. It seems like an easy decision, especially given what has been alleged.
Granted, the Chieftain is not privy to the information Baum or the council may have that could ultimately influence how they move forward. Nobody currently is.
And therein lies the problem, the cloud, the fog.
As long as there is doubt of whether or not an investigation takes place, there is doubt about the council’s ability to govern properly. It is a serious allegation — the claim of harassment — that has the council in this position in the first place. The “no comment” adds to that doubt.
A simple “yes,” “no” or even “we’ve been advised a certain way and are still deciding if that is correct,” would give the people of Joseph what they need right now. It would help serve as a lighthouse to start cutting through the fog.
That transparency and light are needed to bring peace of mind in Joseph.
And right now, they are missing.
