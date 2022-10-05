Oregon is No. 1 in the nation in terms of ease of access to voting, according to a nonpartisan study but that certainty won’t mean much if residents don’t utilize their more sacred democratic right.
Most of the easy access to voting can be traced to our state’s Motor Voter Act, which registers people to vote automatically when they renew or acquire a driver’s license.
The law collected some criticism when it was initially proposed but its power to secure registered voters is undeniable.
Yet none of that is going to mean a whole lot if those who are granted the right to vote dismiss their obligation in the upcoming November election.
While it isn’t appropriate to label the gubernatorial election as one of huge significance, the race is unique this year because for the first time in a long time the Republican candidate, Christine Drazan, might be looking at a better-than-average chance of securing the state’s top office.
That, in and of itself, is unique. The race is exceptional because one of the candidates, Betsy Johnson, is running an independent campaign. How much impact her effort will have on Drazan and the Democratic candidate, Tink Kotek, chances remain to be seen but this election season Oregon voters actually appear to have a set of choices.
Yet the key piece of the election process is those who vote. Off year — or non-presidential election years — typically don’t inspire a huge voter turnout. That’s not a good thing for our democracy and more — much more — needs to be done to raise awareness of the power of voting.
Our democracy only works if everyone participates. That means voters have the means to make a real difference when they see their ballots in the mailbox.
It is nonetheless good news that Oregon is seen as a state where it is easy to vote, to participate in our election process.
Yet when the opportunity to vote presents itself, Oregonians need to take advantage of it. That means studying the issues and the candidate carefully and then opening up that ballot sent via the mail and then filling it out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.