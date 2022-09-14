The meeting of the Wallowa City Council last week to give area residents some guidance regarding how to get assistance in the wake of the epic Aug. 11 hailstorm was a good idea, and now residents who need help must ensure they do their part.

That part means tackling the paperwork and asking the right questions so they will not be forgotten in terms of receiving assistance.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.