The meeting of the Wallowa City Council last week to give area residents some guidance regarding how to get assistance in the wake of the epic Aug. 11 hailstorm was a good idea, and now residents who need help must ensure they do their part.
That part means tackling the paperwork and asking the right questions so they will not be forgotten in terms of receiving assistance.
The meeting was informative and gave residents a clear path forward in the effort to seek help — but the best news, of course, is the amount of help that is available.
Local, state and federal officials are working to make sure the right kind of help gets to those who need it most. A representative from Sen. Ron Wyden’s office was at the session and assured the gathering of more than 100 people that many agencies and individuals across the state knew of the natural disaster and were willing to help.
That should be further good news for the county. No one likes to ask for help, especially in this part of the state where self-reliance is a common attribute, but sometimes a natural disaster can overwhelm even the most independent of souls.
Yet while the help is clearly available, those who need it must seek it out. The meeting was a great first step, but as anyone who has ever dealt with a bureaucracy knows, finding assistance or seeking answers can often be a frustrating experience.
That is where people like Kathleen Cathey, a field representative for Wyden, can be a huge help. Cathey can find resources for those who need it, and she is Wyden’s on-the-ground person in Eastern Oregon.
Those who need help should also not forget that your elected leaders are available to help as well. One of the less obvious — but important — roles of our elected leaders is to step up in a time of crisis and lend a hand to those who need it. That means if you are having trouble wading through the state or federal bureaucracy, these individuals can help.
The county suffered a major disaster on Aug. 11, but there are plenty of agencies out there that can provide across-the-board assistance. Don’t be afraid to reach out and take advantage of that help.
