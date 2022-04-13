If nothing else, the organizers behind the Greater Idaho movement are persistent.
The group, which is seeking the ultimate goal of moving part or all of more than 20 Oregon counties into Idaho (which they say is a better cultural match than Western Oregon) has taken the next step to try and gain approval in Wallowa County. Last week, it was announced they had received the OK to gather signatures for a petition to get on the November ballot.
The measure, as has been reported previously, fell by a slim margin — just 41 votes — in November 2020. That could have derailed supporters of the movement, but instead, it appears it’s only emboldened them. The new ballot measure being proposed is slightly different than the previous one, requiring county commissioners to meet just twice annually as opposed to three times. That, combined with there being more information organizers can share about the movement, has them hopeful that the second time will be the charm.
The movement, as unlikely as its ultimate goal seems, is gaining traction. Eight counties have already approved measures similar to the one signature gatherers will be hoping to put on the November ballot. Three more are slated to vote next month on it. At least two other counties are in a similar position to Wallowa County and are either at or nearing the petition phase. Conceivably, more than 63% of the counties organizers are seeking to be part of the movement could be discussing the move to Idaho by the end of November. That’s a pretty decent chunk in less than three years.
Should this get to the Wallowa County voters — and we see no reason why it won’t — it will be very interesting to see how they respond this time. Will there be more disgruntled among those who said “no” last time who switch their vote? Will the group that staunchly wants to keep Oregon as it is keep its edge and win out? Will the minor adjustment to the measure text and more information make a difference?
Regardless of what happens in November, there is a long way for proponents to go, even if they eventually manage to get all 22 counties on board. The states would ultimately have to agree to it, as would Congress.
Is it a long shot? Absolutely.
But the fact that we are still talking about it is evidence that the movement isn’t going to die off any time soon.
The organizers clearly believe that their persistence will, in the end, pay off.
