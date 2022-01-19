Sometimes the past needs to be left where it belongs — in the past.
That includes with our elections.
Recently, Oregon Congressman Cliff Bentz made a statement at a meeting in La Grande that actually refuted Donald Trump’s claim of the 2020 presidential election being stolen.
Instead, he inserted a different word — bought.
Seriously, we need to move past this as a nation and quit bringing up these talking points.
There are plenty on the right who decry the outcome of the 2020 election who claim voter fraud, that Joe Biden stole it, etc.
That was more than a year ago. Get over it. To channel an often-tweeted phrase by Donald Trump, it’s sad.
What’s also sad is those who look back four years further and still hold that the 2016 election that Trump won was stolen away from Hillary Clinton in an action of collusion with the Russians.
Both of these are narratives from the right and the left, respectively, that need to be dropped. And now.
We are already severely divided as a nation and have enough problems that deserve our attention. Continually rehashing claims of the past, from more than a year ago and five years ago, doesn’t do any good to help heal our wounds. If anything, it just stirs up even more bitterness.
Our politicians, our elected leaders, are chosen to serve the public. To help move us in the direction of becoming the “more perfect union” that the U.S. Constitution speaks of.
Continuing to beat the dead horses of “The 2020 election was stolen!” or “There was collusion in the 2016 election!” is a fruitless effort whoever it comes from, whether a politician or an Average Joe next door.
Frankly, it’s even exhausting.
Even if 2020 was proven to be stolen, or 2016 was proven to be rife with collusion, there is nothing to be done now to erase that. By barking those claims, all that is accomplished is that those on the opposite side of the aisle roll their eyes and become more firmly entrenched in their beliefs — true or not.
And while this editorial happens to be focusing on the election, one could easily insert their favorite divisive topic and make the discussion about it.
Bitterness over many of these topics is part of what is tearing at the fabric of our already damaged republic.
As we have written in this space before, the only way forward is working together to find solutions for our problems.
Let’s instead do that, and leave the past in the past.
