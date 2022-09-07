The upcoming race for Oregon governor will be historical in a number of aspects, not the least of which is the notion that for the first time in a long time, there appears to be real competition on all sides. While that is problematic for the candidates, it is good news for voters.
Yet for the state, the key piece of the election will be a simple one — voters must vote.
The three candidates — former state House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat; former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, a Republican; and former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, running unaffiliated — all bring different elements to the electoral table. They also present voters with a choice. In a Republican bastion such as Eastern Oregon, the choice, of course, for most will be Drazan. Typically, for voters in a Republican stronghold the candidate’s credentials — whether they can govern effectively — means little as long as they have a “R” behind their name.
That’s not unprecedented or unusual. Certain areas of the nation are known to have strong ties to either party.
The hard part, though, for voters will be the very act of filling out the ballot. We, as a nation, face a dwindling interest in participating in the democratic process. There are surely many reasons for this circumstance, but the reality is when those who are eligible do not exercise their right to vote, democracy is weakened.
The governor’s race will also be significant because it is already beginning to tighten up. Where months ago, Kotek could easily appear to be a shoo-in, that scenario has changed. Right now, many political pundits see the governors race as a toss-up.
That means your vote will count more than ever this November. It is easy to be disenchanted with our political process. One glance at the national news is usually enough to drop one’s confidence in our system, but it is important to remember that our democracy remains vibrant. It will not remain energetic, though, if voters don’t participate.
So, when that ballot arrives in the mail this year, don’t put it off to the side. Instead, find time to review the candidates — even if you are certain you have picked one already — and think carefully about what your choice will mean for our great state.
