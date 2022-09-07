The upcoming race for Oregon governor will be historical in a number of aspects, not the least of which is the notion that for the first time in a long time, there appears to be real competition on all sides. While that is problematic for the candidates, it is good news for voters.

Yet for the state, the key piece of the election will be a simple one — voters must vote.

