The recent epic hailstorm did a lot of physical damage to the county, but it also created a scenario where average people stepped up to help and there was no better example of this than the employees of Global Electric, of Portland, who seemingly came out of nowhere to lend a hand.
Several members of the crew under contract by the Oregon Department of Transportation to complete an ADA sidewalk ramp upgrade project showed uncommon courtesy by helping guide a pedestrian to safety, furnishing basic medical care and helping clear debris for emergency service vehicles.
What was especially gratifying was these individuals — as far as we know — were not from the county but imported contractors. They had, really, nothing on the line in terms of connections to the local population. They didn’t have to lend a hand, but they did.
That kind of behavior should be lauded but it was nothing out of the ordinary across the local area in the aftermath of the storm.
The actions of these contractors show that they were willing to make a sacrifice and to step up at the right time when their assistance was most needed.
The state often invites such contractors into communities across our region. We all see them, but we go along with our lives. They have their jobs to do, and we have our lives to live. Interaction is most likely sparse and cursory.
On face value, they could have just ducked out under cover as the storm raged across the region, then focused on their work. Yet they did not and in doing so shined a bright, positive light on themselves and their company. ODOT should also feel a certain sense of pride that the people they hire to go into small communities showed a willingness to help during the most trying time.
We, as a community, are thankful for their help and hopeful that they recall their time here in our great county with fondness. They performed very well during the hailstorm and we are grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.