The recent epic hailstorm did a lot of physical damage to the county, but it also created a scenario where average people stepped up to help and there was no better example of this than the employees of Global Electric, of Portland, who seemingly came out of nowhere to lend a hand.

Several members of the crew under contract by the Oregon Department of Transportation to complete an ADA sidewalk ramp upgrade project showed uncommon courtesy by helping guide a pedestrian to safety, furnishing basic medical care and helping clear debris for emergency service vehicles.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.