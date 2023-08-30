It was civil yet provocative, wide-ranging but (somewhat) focused: The Wednesday, Aug. 23 discussion with the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners about Greater Idaho went just about as well as we could have hoped.

As you know, Wednesday’s conversation was the first one mandated by a ballot measure that narrowly passed in the May 2023 election. The ballot measure calls for the county commissioners to twice each year — in August and February — “convene to discuss how to promote the interests of Wallowa County that would be relevant to a relocation of state borders, and to prepare the county for becoming a member of another state.” (The other state isn’t specified, but no one is proposing a potential merger with Washington.)

 

Tags

Recommended for you