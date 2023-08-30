It was civil yet provocative, wide-ranging but (somewhat) focused: The Wednesday, Aug. 23 discussion with the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners about Greater Idaho went just about as well as we could have hoped.
As you know, Wednesday’s conversation was the first one mandated by a ballot measure that narrowly passed in the May 2023 election. The ballot measure calls for the county commissioners to twice each year — in August and February — “convene to discuss how to promote the interests of Wallowa County that would be relevant to a relocation of state borders, and to prepare the county for becoming a member of another state.” (The other state isn’t specified, but no one is proposing a potential merger with Washington.)
The ballot measure passed by a tiny margin — seven votes out of nearly 3,500 cast — so it’s fair to assume that Wallowa County is closely divided on this issue, a point that was recognized both by proponents and opponents of the Move Oregon’s Border movement. And, to be sure, both sides were represented at Wednesday’s meeting.
There is a general point of agreement, though, on both sides: Eastern Oregon is getting the short end of the stick from Oregon’s state government. The disagreement stems from what to do about it.
Some proponents of aligning Wallowa County with Idaho say they have lost all faith in Salem. Oregon state government, they say, is run by the primarily urban interests west of the Cascades. They say Idaho is a better fit for Eastern Oregon — economically, culturally, politically. They say it’s time to explore the details of how moving the border would work.
Other folks aren’t ready to throw in the towel with Oregon just yet — and they worry that a switch to Idaho would soon become a poster case for the law of unintended consequences. They say a better bet would be to work to ensure that the voices of Eastern Oregon residents aren’t lost (or ignored) in the halls of the state Capitol.
These two approaches are not entirely mutually exclusive.
That’s why we were intrigued by the suggestion floated at the commissioners at the end of Wednesday’s 70-minute meeting: Why not form an informal committee to start brainstorming some of these issues? Numerous questions surround what might happen to Wallowa County if it did align with Idaho. A committee could start work on framing the questions in a useful way and gathering data to help answer them so that we don’t have to go over the same points again and again. (This process could get contentious, as you saw if you were following the online chat at Wednesday’s meeting, but done properly, it could be useful.)
But even the proponents of Greater Idaho agreed, in their words, that it was a tall mountain to climb.
That’s why it’s important to work the other side of the equation as well: What can Eastern Oregonians do to try to reach out across the state’s rural-urban divide? When candidates run for state office, let’s be sure we ask them directly about that: How would you work to ensure that Eastern Oregonians’ interests are heard in the state Legislature? How would you form alliances with lawmakers and bureaucrats from west of the Cascades?
Don’t misunderstand: This is a two-way street. Eastern Oregonians should be able to expect the same sort of treatment from their western counterparts. To that end, it was good to see state Sen. Michael Dembrow of Portland join the conversation — and even better when he said he was mostly there to listen. Other legislators from the west need to follow Dembrow’s lead.
An informal committee could serve as unofficial advisers to the commissioners as they plan each new conversation. And, because this is an issue that obviously has grabbed the attention of county residents, the Chieftain would want to follow the proceedings of that committee closely.
Done properly, the committee could give the community a chance to ponder some fundamental questions about democracy and our form of government. And that wouldn’t be a bad thing at all.