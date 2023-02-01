As Wallowa County and the state of Oregon grapple with the critical shortage of workforce housing, at least a couple of points have become clear: First, this is a problem that has been years in the making, as we attempt to recover from decades of underinvestment in building homes that people actually can afford to buy. We’re not crawling out of this hole overnight.

Second, and maybe more important, is this: It’ll take new and creative partnerships to get out of this hole. This isn’t something that the private sector can do on its own. It’s not something that government can do by itself.

Tags

Recommended for you