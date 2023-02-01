As Wallowa County and the state of Oregon grapple with the critical shortage of workforce housing, at least a couple of points have become clear: First, this is a problem that has been years in the making, as we attempt to recover from decades of underinvestment in building homes that people actually can afford to buy. We’re not crawling out of this hole overnight.
Second, and maybe more important, is this: It’ll take new and creative partnerships to get out of this hole. This isn’t something that the private sector can do on its own. It’s not something that government can do by itself.
That’s why it was so exciting last week to see this big news from the Enterprise-based nonprofit organization Wallowa Resources: It’s creating a new entity, dubbed Working Homes, to focus on creating affordable housing in the county. Working Homes is aiming for a few quick victories: It’s pursuing deals to purchase an existing apartment building and a vacant parcel of land. If the apartment deal goes through, current tenants would be welcome to stay in the building, as the idea here is to preserve existing workforce housing. (Remember the old adage that the first way to climb out a hole is to stop digging.)
As for the parcel of land, Working Homes would hold it in trust. The nonprofit organization would own the land, thereby removing that expense from the purchase price of new housing. It’s a model that’s been effective throughout Oregon and other states.
If you’re thinking that this leap into workforce-housing issues is a big one for Wallowa Resources, you’re right. But it’s fully in keeping with the work the organization — which got its start nearly a quarter-century ago in a meeting held in the back of Cloud 9 Bakery & Deli — has focused on from its beginning. The organization’s focus always has been on creating healthy landscapes and strong economies in Eastern Oregon communities. And the shortage of housing has become a big economic issue, as employers report they’re having a tough time filling open positions because would-be employees can’t find an affordable place to live.
Working Homes brings substantial assets to this challenging work. First and foremost, it’s backed by Wallowa Resources, which brings 24 years of successful initiatives to the table. And, as County Commissioner John Hillock pointed out, a nonprofit organization has access to grants and other sources of funding that might not always be available to governments or the private sector. (Wallowa County has pledged $500,000 to workforce housing initiatives, although that money is not necessarily earmarked for Working Homes.) All in all, Working Homes would seem to have a unique opportunity to spearhead a public-private partnership to build short-range answers and craft long-term strategies for affordable housing.
Another big boon could come from the state Legislature: Rep. Bobby Levy has said she plans to ask for a $5 million allocation from the state’s general fund to help cover the costs of land acquisition, infrastructure development and construction of affordable homes for the county’s workforce. It seems to us that’s a reasonable investment in what could become a powerful model for other Oregon counties — especially if Gov. Tina Kotek is serious about finding solutions that work for all of Oregon, and not just its urban centers.