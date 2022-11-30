There is little doubt that an indoor aquatic center in Wallowa County would be a terrific addition to the community’s quality of life.

But the details also are important: What would such a facility include? How much would it cost to build? Even more important is this question: How much would it cost, year in and year out, to properly maintain? (Maintenance can be particularly tricky with these facilities; consider Enterprise’s previous public outdoors public pool, which fell so far behind building codes that it had to be torn down in 2001.)

chief1963
Would love to see this happen. I could use a low impact place to exercise… badly.

