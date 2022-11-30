There is little doubt that an indoor aquatic center in Wallowa County would be a terrific addition to the community’s quality of life.
But the details also are important: What would such a facility include? How much would it cost to build? Even more important is this question: How much would it cost, year in and year out, to properly maintain? (Maintenance can be particularly tricky with these facilities; consider Enterprise’s previous public outdoors public pool, which fell so far behind building codes that it had to be torn down in 2001.)
And there’s this question as well: How much would you be willing to pay in property taxes for such a facility?
You have an excellent opportunity now to express your opinion on these questions. To their credit, the officials who are floating the idea are going out of their way, at a very early stage, to ask Wallowa County residents what they think. It’s important for you to take the few minutes required to respond to a online survey designed to gauge public opinion on the matter. (See the information box for details about how to take the survey; if you’d rather not answer online, you likely already have received a copy of the survey in the mail.)
Here’s the essential background, as reported last week by the Chieftain’s Josh Rindfleisch:
Larry Davy, the CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, and Chantay Jett, executive director of the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, are sparkplugs behind the idea: In fact, it’s been in the back of Jett’s mind for years now, prompted in part by Jett’s father, Ron, a former Wallowa County sheriff and a longtime advocate of water safety.
When Jett was working on the Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, she made sure that the building was located in such a way that it would leave space on the property for a possible aquatics center — so the question of location appears to be settled. That’s smart.
But other big questions remain open.
The survey community members are being asked to fill out contains a number of questions exploring the facility’s price tag — and those include not just a potential increase in property taxes but also possible admission fees. (Admission fees for these facilities rarely cover the full cost of maintaining the property.)
As you take the survey, remember that not all of the benefits of an indoor aquatic center can be measured in dollars and cents. The facility could pay off in ways that don’t show up on the bottom line, such as water-safety classes and increased community well-being. (In fact, a recent community health-needs assessment, indicating that many county residents are concerned about a lack of fitness facilities, prompted the current push.) And there might be other sources of funding for the project, including grants from the state, the federal government and private foundations.
With that said, though, it’s still important to keep the dollars-and-cents questions in mind. Davy and Jett, wisely, are saying that the project makes sense only if the community is behind it. This survey is an important step in gauging the level of community support for the project. Your voice is important here. Take the time to fill out the survey.
Would love to see this happen. I could use a low impact place to exercise… badly.
