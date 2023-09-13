U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz started his town hall meeting in Enterprise last week with a PowerPoint presentation.
Normally, we inwardly groan when it looks as if someone is going to unleash a PowerPoint presentation; these often are the places where meetings go to die. (Don’t lie; you’ve thought this too during meetings.) And it can get worse when someone decides to read aloud each slide, word for word. Look, the educational level of Wallowa County residents is pretty high; we can read what’s on your slide for ourselves. (We might need to put on our glasses, but still.)
But give credit to Bentz: The 20 minutes or so that he spent with his presentation were — well, “riveting” might be too strong a word, but still reasonably interesting, and they helped set the tone for the rest of his town hall. (They might also have been a subtle way to shape the questions from audience members that followed; if that was the intent, well-played, Rep. Bentz, well-played.)
Some of the presentation was Civics 101, and Bentz — more than the rest of us — probably understands how much that information is needed, especially in an era when that subject sometimes gets short shrift in schools.
But to see a visual representation of, say, how closely the U.S. House of Representatives is divided between majority Republicans and minority Democrats is to understand how the 29 members of the far-right Freedom Caucus can hobble attempts over the next three weeks to pass the appropriations bills needed to prevent a government shutdown at the end of September.
And the slideshow also was a good way to slip in trivia as well, and who doesn’t love trivia? For example, did you know that Bentz’s sprawling 2nd Congressional District is, by itself, bigger than any single state east of the Mississippi River? (The district also is bigger than the entire state of Washington.)
Give Bentz credit for speaking relatively bluntly on certain issues and answering at least some questions directly. If you’ve attended a number of these town halls, you likely have watched as other politicians elegantly addressed a question without actually answering it. Maybe that comes with experience. Maybe Bentz, serving just his second term in Congress, will get better at dodging questions. Let’s hope not.
Because even if you tend to disagree with Bentz’s positions on issues, you know where he stands: He’s opposed to removing dams on the Snake River. He believes federal spending needs to be curbed — but disagrees with Freedom Caucus members who seem willing to shut down the federal government over the issue. He believes that the federal National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act have been used by people in urban areas to promote policies that have harmed Eastern Oregon.
Occasionally, though, the congressman tried to inject a bit of nuance into issues that we sometimes tend to view in black-and-white terms — immigration, for example, or prescription drugs. You sometimes sensed that questioners were not always satisfied with a nuanced answer from Bentz, which is a shame: Our unwillingness to understand that sometimes there’s more to an issue than a 20-second sound bite is part of why the nation is so polarized.
In other states, members of Congress have dialed back their town hall meetings with constituents, so it’s good that members of Oregon’s congressional delegations still see these sessions as important.
The interest in these meetings certainly is there — Bentz drew about 40 people to Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise on a sunny Thursday afternoon. It would be better, though, if these sessions could be held at times when more people could attend. Obviously, scheduling can be difficult (Bentz’s district covers all or pieces of 21 Oregon counties), but it’s always good to schedule these meetings at more convenient times for the public — or, in the alternative, schedule them at a school and invite the public to attend along with students.
But regardless of the day or time, these town hall meetings are important, a chance to interact in close quarters with the people charged with representing us in Washington, D.C. — and even to shake their hands. It’s a good thing that our representatives seem to share that view about these meetings. If they want to take a few minutes at the top of the meeting to go through a PowerPoint deck, we can live with that.