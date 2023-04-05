Gideon John Tucker was an American lawyer, newspaper editor and politician whose enduring claim to fame is writing these words in 1866: “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session.”

You might have thought those words were uttered by Mark Twain — but this apparently is among the numerous “Twain” aphorisms that, over time, have been mistakenly attributed to him. (Twain, of course, was good enough on his own that he has little need of burnishing his reputation by swiping, even posthumously, the words of others.)

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can email him at editor@wallowa.com

