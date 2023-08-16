By the time you read this editorial, Wallowa County still will be sweating through a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service, with temperatures above 100 expected in some parts of the county this week. The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday, and by the weekend, the high temperatures are expected to dip below 90.

Now, a triple-digit day crashes through some sort of psychological barrier, but realistically there’s not much difference between a 98-degree day and one that tops out at 103: These are days with dangerous heat, and we need to approach them with caution and common sense.

 

