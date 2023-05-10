Gov. Tina Kotek sat down last Friday, May 5, in a conference room in Wallowa Resources and started a conversation about housing.
She was surrounded by Wallowa County residents who have been working on the shortage of affordable housing in the county for months, if not years. County officials sat next to Planning Commission members, who shared table space with representatives of organizations like Wallowa Resources and Working Homes, the nonprofit entity recently launched by Wallowa Resources to find solutions to the housing crunch.
Kotek was visiting Wallowa County on Friday as the latest stop on her One Oregon tour, in which she’s pledged to visit every county in the state during the first year of her term. As has been the case in other stops, Kotek let others do most of the talking, but asked pertinent questions and offered thoughts of her own about the housing issue, which was one of her priorities during the campaign — and which, to her credit, has remained one of her priorities in office.
During the conversation, she made an interesting point: Although she outlined potential ways the state could help, from helping to arrange financing for housing projects (particularly important in rural communities) to easing regulations that make it harder for the state to build housing in the numbers required, she noted that real solutions have to be driven locally, with local buy-in.
This may be an area in which Wallowa County has a head start over other rural counties in Oregon.
For example, Working Homes is pursuing a pair of promising initiatives that would not just create new housing, but help preserve some of the county’s current stock of workforce housing before it gets snapped up by a buyer who may turn it into a second residence or a vacation rental. Enterprise has completed a housing needs assessment, to get a sense of the demand in that city. (The county is awaiting state funding to do a countywide assessment; perhaps the governor could help pry loose that funding.) City councils and planning commissions throughout the county are grappling with the issue. Maybe most impressive, meetings on the issue have drawn crowds of residents, often enthusiastically pitching their own ideas and (just as important) showing an openness to others.
Kotek has noticed this, and she praised county residents for their work thus far.
But while it’s true that the housing shortage will require local solutions, the state still has a big role to play. The Legislature could take a huge step forward by passing and properly funding House Bill 3317, which would create a countywide board to work on housing and workforce issues. The bill, like so many others, is waiting for the Legislature’s Ways and Means Committee to decide which ones to fund in the face of a tightening state budget. Kotek said she would sign the bill if it passed the Legislature. But, again, perhaps she could pass the word to legislative leaders that she likes the bill, not just because it could help Wallowa County, but also could blaze a trail for other rural counties battling the same issue.
This much was clear in the wake of Friday’s discussion: State government has to be flexible as it works with localities around the state to find housing solutions that work in communities across Oregon. Something that works in an urban area may not fly in a rural community. An approach that disregards local ideas and plans is doomed to failure, county by county, locality by locality. The governor knows that. So does everyone else working on the issue. We’re all in this together — but that doesn’t mean we’re all looking for the same answers.
