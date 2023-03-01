No one expects the city of Enterprise to immediately adopt all the strategies consultants have recommended to help boost the city’s supply of badly needed affordable housing.

Nevertheless, city officials are on a remarkably fast track to move forward with smart strategies. At a meeting last week at which the strategies were unveiled, Enterprise officials said they planned to have proposals ready for the city’s Planning Commission to consider later this month. The timeline now calls for the Planning Commission to forward recommendations for the City Council to consider by April. By governmental standards, this is lightning speed.

