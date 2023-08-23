Wallowa County wades back into the Greater Idaho controversy this week, as the county commissioners hold their first voter-mandated discussion about the topic at a 9 a.m. Wednesday meeting.
Well, “voter-mandated” may be overstating the case a bit: The May 2023 ballot measure calling for the commissioners to hold these discussions passed by seven votes out of nearly 3,500 cast. The margin of victory was just slightly over 0.2% — and if the measure had received one more “no” vote, it would have triggered a recount. So this was not what you might call a sweeping mandate.
Turnout in the election was better than 55%, a stunningly high mark for an off-year election. Our guess is that the Greater Idaho measure sparked much of that interest.
So it seems fair to draw two conclusions:
• First, Wallowa County (more than any other Eastern Oregon county that has voted thus far on a Greater Idaho measure) is very closely divided on the issue.
• Second, there’s a lot of interest in the county about the issues driving the Greater Idaho movement.
That helps to set the stage for Wednesday’s discussion, and it’s also fair to say that no one has much idea about what to expect. A standing-room-only crowd seems likely, if only because the venue, the Thornton Conference Room in the Wallowa County Courthouse, isn’t exactly what you would call spacious. (The meeting also is scheduled to be livestreamed on Zoom.)
(But we should expect civility from the attendees, because — well, because we need to treat each with civility. Period.)
Here’s the essential part of the ballot measure, in its own words: “A Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meeting shall be held on the fourth Wednesday of every February and August to discuss how to promote the interests of Wallowa County that would be relevant to a relocation of state borders, and to prepare the county for becoming a member of another state, irrespective of any other meeting dates that may be determined by that Board.”
That phrase “how to promote the interests of Wallowa County that would be relevant to a relocation of state borders” leaves a lot of wiggle room.
Remember that at least some of the people who voted for the Greater Idaho measure don’t actually want Wallowa County to align with Idaho: They’re just weary of having their voices ignored in the state capitol in Salem, tired of having their interests swatted away every time the Legislature meets. They want to see some sort of signal from Salem that what they say, what they believe, matters. This year’s session wasn’t a great one for Eastern Oregon interests — but it wasn’t a complete disaster, either. Is that a sign of progress?
Maybe the place to start with this discussion is to work toward a sense of what “the interests of Wallowa County” are: Is it aligning with a state government that might be more in tune with the county’s politics, culture and economics? And how can we define that in a useful way? Should other factors come into play, such as the quality of the county’s schools? What’s in the best interest of the county’s robust health care system? Is it finding solutions to the county’s painful housing crunch? Is it some combination of all of the above — and other factors as well?
We have time to work this out: Even some of the proponents of Greater Idaho say it’s a long shot, since aligning Eastern Oregon counties with Idaho would require the approval of both the Oregon and Idaho legislatures as well as the U.S. Congress — and at least one of those governmental bodies appears to be in no hurry to consider the matter.
But considering the interest that the Move Oregon’s Border movement already has engendered, this might be an excellent opportunity to have far-reaching (but still civil, right?) discussions about what we expect and require from our governments, whether they be local, state or federal.
Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can email him at editor@wallowa.com.
