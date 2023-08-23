Wallowa County wades back into the Greater Idaho controversy this week, as the county commissioners hold their first voter-mandated discussion about the topic at a 9 a.m. Wednesday meeting.

Well, “voter-mandated” may be overstating the case a bit: The May 2023 ballot measure calling for the commissioners to hold these discussions passed by seven votes out of nearly 3,500 cast. The margin of victory was just slightly over 0.2% — and if the measure had received one more “no” vote, it would have triggered a recount. So this was not what you might call a sweeping mandate.

Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can email him at editor@wallowa.com

