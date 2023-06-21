1ElbowCk.jpg

Smoke churns up from the Elbow Creek Fire west of Troy as seen from the Flora-Troy road hours after it was first reported on Thursday evening, July 15, 2021. Fire officials are cautiously optimistic about prospects for 2023's fire season. 

 Smoke churns up from the Elbow Creek Fire

west of Troy as seen from the Flora-Troy road hours

after it was first reported on Thursday evening, July 15, 2021.

Fire officials are cautiously optimistic about prospects for 2023’s fire season. Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

Last summer, as you likely recall, was a busy one for wildfires in Wallowa County: Lightning storms in late August sparked the Double Creek Fire near Imnaha, which quickly grew to become the biggest fire of the year in Oregon. By the time winter snows finally put the blaze to rest, it had burned more than 170,000 acres.

And, of course, three other wildfires were burning in the Eagle Cap Wilderness at about the same time.

 

Tags

Recommended for you