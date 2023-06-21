Smoke churns up from the Elbow Creek Fire west of Troy as seen from the Flora-Troy road hours after it was first reported on Thursday evening, July 15, 2021. Fire officials are cautiously optimistic about prospects for 2023's fire season.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File
Last summer, as you likely recall, was a busy one for wildfires in Wallowa County: Lightning storms in late August sparked the Double Creek Fire near Imnaha, which quickly grew to become the biggest fire of the year in Oregon. By the time winter snows finally put the blaze to rest, it had burned more than 170,000 acres.
And, of course, three other wildfires were burning in the Eagle Cap Wilderness at about the same time.
A pair of grass fires in Umatilla County last week blew up literally overnight into serious blazes: The biggest of those, the Hat Rock Fire near Hermiston, burned nearly 17,000 acres before it was contained. And take a look at Canada, where fires are burning in nine of its 13 provinces and have forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.
So conditions seem primed for another busy wildfire season — and, after all, we humans don’t have any control over weather events like lightning storms.
But there’s the catch: The Oregon Department of Forestry reports that some 70% of wildfires are started by humans. And, as humans, we have some control over our own actions.
It just requires a bit of common sense.
One of the pleasures of living in Eastern Oregon is getting the chance to play in its forests and open spaces — camping, hiking, bicycling, you name it. But if you enjoy the outdoors, that comes with a responsibility — to help make sure that our open spaces don’t turn into charred landscapes because of your careless actions. So campers and those heading into the woods to recreate should ensure they check their vehicles and generators and confirm they function. When pulling a trailer into a camping spot, make sure safety chains and other equipment are not going to drag on the road and possibly cause sparks.
Campfires should be small and contained within either rocks or a metal ring. Campers should also be careful to pick the right spot for a campfire. Keep campfires away from tents, trees and dry grass. And always make sure the campfire is completely out before you depart.
The program offers opportunities for homeowners to learn about ways to create defensible space around their homes — essential for people who choose to live in the woods. And it gives neighbors a chance to work with each other to create communication and evacuation plans so that they’re in place now instead of trying to work through the details when a fire is roaring just over the next ridge. Four communities in the area have signed on to be Firewise sites, and other fire-prone areas would be wise to follow their lead.
Wildfire in our forests isn’t going away. But if we prepare now and follow commonsense steps to reduce the number of human-cause blazes, everyone — including firefighters — should be able to breathe a little easier during this year’s fire season.