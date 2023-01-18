As you read this, the Oregon Legislature has convened for its 2023 session, and lawmakers already face a heavy load: Estimates last week were that more than 2,000 bills, memorials and resolutions had been filed for consideration even before the first gavel fell.

That's actually par for the course: In total, during the 2021 session, 2,519 measures were filed. How many of those do you suppose passed?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.