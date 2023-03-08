Two measures pending in the Oregon Legislature seek to lower the voting age in Oregon. One of those measures, House Joint Resolution 20, proposes an amendment to the Oregon Constitution to lower the state’s voting age from 18 to 16.

But we’re more intrigued by House Bill 3206, a proposal from Oregon Rep. Ben Bowman, D-Tigard, which would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote — but only in elections for their local school boards.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.