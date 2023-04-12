It looks to us as if city of Joseph officials are on the right track as they consider how to best bolster law enforcement presence inside the city limits.
But residents of Joseph need to weigh in on this conversation as well — and residents of Wallowa County also may want to add their voices.
To their credit, Joseph officials have launched a survey asking for public input. The survey isn’t perfect — more on that later — but it’s a good start. The city also should make sure that members of the public have plenty of other opportunities to express their thoughts on the issue as the City Council continues its deliberations.
The issue of law enforcement in Joseph surfaced again at the City Council’s January meeting, at which Mayor Lisa Collier expressed concerns she had heard from residents, primarily regarding response time to calls in the city. Currently, the city is served by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
Collier emphasized that she did not mean to criticize either the sheriff’s office or the Enterprise Police Department, which might be called upon to respond to an urgent situation in Joseph. In an interview, Collier said: “It’s just, how can we be as safe as possible and speed up response times?”
At that meeting, Dan Larman, the city administrator, laid out three options: Contract with the sheriff’s office to add a deputy who would primarily focus on Joseph, start a police department from scratch or do nothing.
Larman, Collier and others researched the options. At a March work session, Collier said she thought creating a new police department — with a potential price tag that could be close to $1 million — was not the best option for the city. Rather, she said, she was leaning toward a proposal from Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish to add a deputy who would focus on the city of Joseph, but who also would be available to respond to other situations as needed elsewhere in the county. The price tag for that proposal: $117,518 a year, although Fish cautioned that it might (and undoubtedly will) increase pending contract negotiations with deputies.
Other councilors also appeared to be leaning toward the sheriff’s proposal, and it seems reasonable to us as well, although that amount of money represents more than just a blip on the city’s budget.
It’s important to remember that councilors have not yet made any official decisions on this. In part, that’s because they want to know what residents think.
That’s your cue.
The city’s website now features a survey on the issue that represents a good first step in gathering public reaction. You’ll want to click on the words “City of Joseph Public Safety Survey” to take the survey online. A QR code is available for folks who would prefer to take the survey on their smartphones, but beware — the survey seemed clunky on the screen of our iPhone 6. (To be fair, that could be a technological problem on our end.) Don’t want to hassle with technology? Paper copies of the survey are available at Joseph City Hall, 201 N. Main St.
Deadline for the survey is May 1, and by that time the council will be in a bit of a time crunch: This law-enforcement decision likely will have a big impact on the city’s budget, which must be finished by June 30. Nevertheless, city officials still should be certain to allow plenty of time for public comment.
This is a vital decision for Joseph. Collier and the council have done well in allowing time for research and thought into the matter. It would be a shame now if they shortchanged opportunities for members of the public to add their voices.
