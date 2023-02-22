Last week, news broke about a handwritten threat found on a bathroom stall at Joseph Charter School: “School shooting May 5th,” read the message, which had been scrawled in pencil.
It’s almost certain that the threat isn’t credible.
But these days in particular, that one word — “almost” — carries a lot of weight.
So school and law enforcement officials in Joseph and Wallowa County did the right thing in taking the message seriously. You can’t afford not to take every single one of these incidents as seriously as possible, especially in an era when shootings at schools sadly are frequent occurrences. (The most recent school shooting occurred just last week at Michigan State University, where three students were shot to death and five critically injured before the gunman took his own life.) It was the first mass shooting at a U.S. school this calendar year.
But it wasn’t the first mass shooting this year. In fact, the authoritative website Gun Violence Archive lists 82 mass shootings in the United States so far this year as of Monday, Feb. 20. (The site defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are killed or injured.)
So the problem isn’t that a mass shooting event isn’t unimaginable. The problem is that it’s all too easily imagined.
And that means school and law-enforcement officials no longer have the luxury — if they ever did — of brushing off these threats, even if there’s no other indication that it’s serious.
The message in question was discovered on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in an upstairs bathroom at the school. It is not clear when the message might have been written. Sheriff Joel Fish noted that the school had hosted two ballgames the previous weekend; someone attending the games might have scrawled the message on the bathroom stall. Investigation continues, but it seems likely that there aren’t a lot of leads to pursue, unless someone has information they can pass along to officers.
As it turns out, May 5 isn’t even a school day — but it is a scheduled work day for staff members at the school.
Even if the threat isn’t credible, it still serves as a reminder that we need to keep in mind the procedures we’ve had to adopt in order to keep our schools safe and secure.
Lance Homan, the superintendent of Wallowa Charter School, took the opportunity to remind students and parents of the guidelines in place at that school and noted that the school routinely reviews age-appropriate ALICE strategies with students. ALICE (the acronym stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) is a widely used protocol to help ensure schools are prepared to handle the threat of an intruder or active shooters. Schools throughout the county have similar protocols in place.
Meanwhile, law officers are talking with schools about increasing their visibility at area schools. Fish, for example, tries to ensure that he or a deputy is on hand to greet students each school day in Wallowa and Joseph; he did the same thing in Enterprise when he was the chief of police. That sort of visibility encourages familiarity, which can be important during an incident or when a student has heard or seen something on social media that might be of interest to law enforcement. Similarly, parents can encourage their children to pass along information to school staff members.
Homan said last week that this was the first shooting threat he can recall during his tenure at Joseph Charter, which dates to 2005. Although we can hope otherwise, this one likely won’t be the last. It’s a reminder that these are days when we cannot afford to take issues of school safety and security for granted.
