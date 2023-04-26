2walcncl 6533.jpg

Lynda Wright makes her case to locate a “tiny home” in Wallowa before the City Council at its Tuesday, April 18, 2023, meeting.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

It’s the sort of scene that’s likely to become increasingly common in Wallowa County over the next few years:

Last week, a Cove woman, Lynda Wright, approached the Wallowa City Council and asked for permission to locate a “tiny house” — in this case, a structure that’s just a little larger than 300 square feet — inside the city limits.

