Wallowa County voters face an array of key contested races and two ballot measures in the May 2023 election. 

No one could have blamed you last Sunday if you decided to just bask in the sunshine instead of spending a couple of hours inside Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise listening to an election forum.

Nevertheless, nearly 100 people turned up at the forum, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wallowa County and the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce to listen to candidates make their cases and to hear presentations about the two measures on the county’s May 16 ballot. It was an impressive turnout, especially considering it came at the end of a sunny weekend, and those have been rare birds this spring.

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can email him at mmcinally@wallowa.com.

