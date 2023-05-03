No one could have blamed you last Sunday if you decided to just bask in the sunshine instead of spending a couple of hours inside Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise listening to an election forum.
Nevertheless, nearly 100 people turned up at the forum, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wallowa County and the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce to listen to candidates make their cases and to hear presentations about the two measures on the county’s May 16 ballot. It was an impressive turnout, especially considering it came at the end of a sunny weekend, and those have been rare birds this spring.
As the candidates took their turns at the podium, it was reasonably clear that not all of them were relishing the opportunity to speak in front of a relatively big crowd.
And, truth be told, nothing compelled the candidates to participate in the forum — the letter they received from the sponsors about the event was an invitation, not a subpoena.
More to the point, these candidates didn’t have to file to run for elected office. And it’s not as if any of the positions up for grabs on the May 16 ballot pays a dime. These all are volunteer positions.
But the work these boards do is important to Wallowa County. They help shape policies at vital institutions such as Wallowa Memorial Hospital. They help decide how the county’s students are taught. They help run water districts and cemetery districts and rural fire districts, all essential services. And they labor, most of the time, out of the spotlight and without much in the way of recognition. No one thinks getting elected to the local cemetery board is the first step on the road to the White House. (If they do, we want to meet that person and congratulate her on her long-range planning).
At the Chieftain, our next two issues will be largely devoted to coverage of the May 16 election. We do that with a sense of gratitude toward those community members who have made time in their lives to run for office.
You may not agree with the positions a certain candidate stands for. You may decide to vote for that candidate’s opponent. That’s fine; that’s how elections work. But be grateful that you have the choice. The best way to show that gratitude likely is the simplest — pull out your ballot and vote.
And if you happen to meet a candidate during the next couple of weeks, take a moment to say thanks.
Office hoursA few weeks ago, Mike McInally, the editor of the Chieftain, announced plans to hold occasional “office hours” — events in which he plans to set up camp for an hour or so at a local hot spot and welcome all comers to come and chat about the Chieftain: what the paper is doing right, what it could be doing better, what stories it should cover, and so forth.
The first edition of office hours is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Sugar Time Bakery, 107 N. River St. in Enterprise. Feel welcome to grab a cup of coffee and something to munch on and bend the editor’s ear about the Chieftain. It’s not essential to show up right at 10:30 a.m. or to stay for the entire time — feel free to come and go. Our thanks go out to the folks at Sugar Time for their hospitality.
And, of course, you don’t have to come to office hours to send along a comment or question about the Chieftain, or to pass along a story suggestion: You can email McInally at this address: mmcinally@wallowa.com.