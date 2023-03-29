The lack of affordable housing in Wallowa County might be the biggest single issue facing the county.
Of course, the county isn’t alone in this — the housing crunch is a big deal throughout the state, in rural and urban counties alike.
But Wallowa County officials and leaders are pushing some interesting ideas about affordable housing that might offer a model for other rural counties to follow. A measure in the Oregon Legislature, House Bill 3317, would create what’s called the Wallowa Rural and Recreational Economic Development Board. The board’s primary focus, at least initially, would be to create strategies and practices for investments in workforce housing — because it’s hard to develop a workforce if workers don’t have anywhere to live.
Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock and Rep. Bobby Levy are big forces behind the bill, and they testified last week in front of the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business. Hillock also is the main force behind a proposal to put a six-month moratorium on county permit fees, an attempt to spur construction of new dwellings in the county. For now, though, the moratorium effort hinges on what happens to House Bill 3317.
(The bill is scheduled for a work session Tuesday afternoon before the House committee, at about the time that this edition of Chieftain went to press, so it’s possible, albeit unlikely, that the bill is dead by the time you read this. But the bill also calls for an initial investment of $5 million in the board, and so even if it’s approved by the House committee, it still must be funded by the powerful Ways and Means Committee.)
The overall point here is that, after years in which the housing crunch grew to the point where it’s a statewide crisis, a variety of efforts are underway locally to do something about it. The county, for example, has earmarked $500,000 to help fund housing initiatives. The nonprofit organization Wallowa Resources has launched a new entity, Working Homes, to tackle the crunch in Wallowa County. And the city of Enterprise has engaged its residents in a broad discussion about ways to increase the amount of housing stock within the city limits — and city residents have joined the discussion in a robust way.
Not all of these efforts will pan out: It’s unclear, for example, how much the moratorium on building permits actually would shave off the purchase price of a house. And any idea that involves finding contractors willing and able to build housing in the next year or so will be battling some scheduling issues.
But the combined impact of these ideas — and ideas that have yet to be pitched — may well make a big difference. Maybe a moratorium on building permits trims $5,000 or so off the purchase price of a home. Combine that with the notion of a nonprofit land trust that owns the land on which that home is built, and maybe you’ve helped to bring the purchase price down to the point where it’s within reach of someone who would love to work at Wallowa Memorial Hospital or Terminal Gravity but just can’t find a place to live right now anywhere in the county.
The dial on this issue isn’t going to move overnight. It look decades for us to get to this point, decades that included fundamental economic shocks, locally, statewide and nationally. It’ll take time to dig out of this hole.
But with a lot of hard work, a willingness to pitch and experiment with new ideas (and a bit of luck), we might be able to look back at these first few months of 2023 as the time when Wallowa County started to solve its housing puzzle — and showed other rural counties in similar straits how they can do the same.
