We’re not saying anything you don’t already know when we note that winters in Wallowa County can be challenging.

That’s part of the reason why the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race is such a seasonal delight: Smack in the middle of winter — in the bleak midwinter, as the old song would say — county residents rally around an event that is anything but bleak. It’s a wintertime blast, with a hefty serving of hardworking canines and their mushers.

