Unless you were part of it — unless you heard the sound of the storm, witnessed its power — you probably never can completely understand what it was like to witness the hailstorm of Aug. 11, 2022 in Wallowa.
But we can listen to the voices of some of those witnesses, as reported in the pages of this edition of the Chieftain:
• “The sound of the storm still haunts me.”
• “We were left with apocalyptic damage throughout our little town.”
• “The chaos lasted 14 minutes. The noise was deafening; so intense almost no one realized all of their west-facing windows had been shattered. As soon as it stopped there was silence.”
But here’s the thing: As the residents of Wallowa stepped out into that silence and started to get a sense of what had happened during those 14 minutes, they got to work immediately fixing their town.
It was — and it remains — a huge task. But right from the start, as Marilyn Hulse recounts in her history of the hailstorm that appears in this edition, the residents of Wallowa were working through the chaos to make sure their neighbors were OK, to begin the long process of cleaning up and repairing what has amounted to millions of dollars of damage.
To mark the one-year anniversary of the storm, the town of Wallowa is hosting a potluck on Friday in Evans Park. People are invited to bring a dish and to share, if they like, their stories of the hailstorm. “Celebration” might be too strong a word for the event, but it’s still a good thing to be able to share those stories, to speak them aloud into the open air, to cope with memories which will linger long after all the damage has been repaired.
The idea of a celebration, though, might not be misplaced. The truth is, Wallowa has a lot to celebrate: The Wallowa Memorial Hospital clinic opened its doors earlier this year, and the new Winding Waters clinic will follow suit this week. There are signs of life along the railroad track that runs through the town, as symbolized by the historic caboose that was towed last week from Minam. The town could be front and center in some of the earliest efforts to boost the housing stock throughout Wallowa County.
But the main thing to celebrate is how the town responded to those 14 minutes of chaos. The stunned silence after the storm didn’t last. Almost miraculously, nobody was seriously injured — and the town’s residents went to work checking on neighbors, clearing debris, sweeping up shattered glass (so much shattered glass!) and fixing up their town. They didn’t wait for the $2 million in aid from the state to get going with the work (and it’s a good thing, too, because that money was too slow in arriving.)
There were inevitable bumps along the way, of course, especially in the first few hours after the storm: Power was out, communications systems were down. But the town’s residents and others from throughout the county who were on the scene shortly thereafter displayed remarkable improvisational skills and resources.
The work isn’t finished, of course. The town still features plenty of evidence of the wrath of the Aug. 11 hailstorm. Estimates are that roughly only about half of the damaged houses and structures in the town have been repaired. There’s a long wait for contractors who have time to tackle the jobs. And the $2 million from the state will only cover a fraction of the total damage.
But still, as residents gather for their potluck on Friday, to talk and to cheer and to laugh and to cry, they should make sure to take stock of what they’ve accomplished in the year after the last hailstone fell. They have made sure that those 14 minutes of chaos are just the first chapter of the story.
