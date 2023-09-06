Working Homes LLC, the newly formed subsidiary of Wallowa Resources that’s focusing on affordable workforce housing in the county, held its second community meeting on Thursday, Aug. 31 to update residents on its efforts.

By any measure, the work the organization has done thus far has been impressive, especially since Working Homes has been a going concern only since the start of the year. It’s working on projects in Wallowa, Enterprise and Joseph — and, in fact, has said from the start that its efforts will be countywide, because the shortage of affordable housing is an issue (possibly the biggest single issue) now facing the county.

Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can email him at editor@wallowa.com

Tags

Recommended for you