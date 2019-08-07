Reflections on the Lostine Dump
As we write this, we are listening to "Pink Flamingos" by Rickie Lee Jones from her CD, Traffic from Paradise (1993). Running from Mercy is a phenomenal cut as well. Being of an advanced age, the last song we remember by Rickie was Chuck E.s in Love (1979).
There have been many reflections in the Chieftain over the 8 years that we have lived here, extolling the beauty and benefits of Wallowa County life. This letter is to thank the anonymous donor who left a brace of CDs at the Lostine Transfer Station with a small, hand-written sign, "Free CDs". If you are having second thoughts about your decision to unload Rickie (not to mention The London Howlin' Wolf Sessions), we are sure we can work out a shared arrangement to our mutual satisfaction.
With sincere gratitude,
Ron and Terry Polk
Lostine, Oregon
