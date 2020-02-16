A county commissioner in eastern Oregon wants a study of each “ecological and economic part of the state” before considering the “cap-and-trade” bill. Can you imagine the length of time it would take to do a study of the effects of the bill each "area" in the state? At that rate, we could study this bill until 2050, which is when the world may be unlivable.
Some legislators want the emergency clause of the cap-and-trade bill eliminated, because, should the bill ever pass, it would go into effect immediately. They warn against hasty decisions. Hasty decisions! Decades ago, we knew this would happen unless effective action took place.
Instead of discussing economies with business and agriculture before each legislative session, each Oregon legislator should be dispatched to talk with first-graders in schools in the state. In the future, these 6-year-old constituents will live with the problems left unsolved by our Legislature. Probably the first-graders will understand better than the legislators, but the act of telling them what is being done to their future might have an effect upon the legislators.
If the legislators don’t have the information needed to discuss climate change with first-graders, there are scientists (over 90% all scientists in the world) who are able to talk about what we are doing to our planet.
It is convenient to say, “I do not believe those things will happen. I will not change my life style just because some academic makes a prediction.”
You could be right, even though thousands of learned scientists have shown that these things are already starting to occur. On the other hand, you could say, “I want my grandchildren and great-grandchildren to have a comfortable life. And I am willing to make some sacrifices that will enable life to continue.”
