May is Older Americans Month, and an appropriate time to talk about the nutrition needs of seniors.
Older Americans Month was started in 1963 with a declaration by then-President John Kennedy to recognize the achievements and contributions of older Americans, past and present, particularly veterans. It is celebrated every year in May with events and activities.
As we mature, our dietary needs and requirements change. We do not need the same amount of food as an adult that we needed as a child, nor are our requirements the same for an older adult, as when we were younger.
MedlinePlus.gov, points out that nutrition is about eating a healthy and balanced diet, so your body gets the nutrients that it needs. Nutrients are substances in foods that our bodies need so they can function and for cell repair. They include carbohydrates, proteins, fat, vitamins and minerals, and water.
The calorie requirements, and number of servings from the food groups (protein, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and grains) depends in large part on several factors: age, gender, height and weight and amount of physical activity one gets in a day. In general, people should strive to maintain a healthy weight by eating nutrient dense foods — foods high in nutrients relative to their calories — and avoid calorie dense foods — foods high in calories and low in nutrients. The idea is to enjoy a variety of foods from each food group to reduce the chance of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes or heart disease. Choose foods with little or no added sugar, salt, or saturated fat.
According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics website, some older adults have a reduced ability to absorb Vitamin B12, which may be due to the use of certain medications. Vitamin B12 is found in meat, eggs, chicken, dairy, and fortified cereals. It is important for nerve function and a lack of this vitamin can be associated with depression and a decrease in cognitive function in older adults. If you think you may need a supplement, speak with your healthcare provider. They are in the best position to assist you with any questions you may have regarding supplements you may need, if any.
Further, older adults may need more calcium and Vitamin D. As we age, there is a reduction in bone mass. Calcium is important to help maintain healthy bones and teeth. Calcium and Vitamin D are found in dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt and fortified soy milk. The recommended number of servings per day from the dairy group is three cups, or cup equivalents. For example, eight ounces of low-fat milk or one and a half ounces of cheese.
If you take a calcium supplement, or multivitamin, look for one that has Vitamin D in it. Vitamin D is also known as the “sunshine vitamin.” Our bodies do not manufacture this vitamin; it takes direct sunlight obtained from being outside and having the sun touch our bare skin for our bodies to produce Vitamin D.
Older adults may notice their sense of taste change, or experience a lack of appetite. This can be due to a variety of factors, and should be checked by a primary care provider. Malnutrition can lead to a weakened immune system and muscle weakness.
Certain medications may have decreased appetite as a side effect. This can lead to weight loss and loss of muscle mass. If this is the case, it is important to speak to your health care provider. They can recommend ways to correct the problem. If you feel you aren’t eating enough, try eating smaller meals more frequently or incorporating healthy snacks throughout the day.
Some older adults notice their sense of thirst waning. Be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to avoid dehydration. Avoid sugary beverages such as sodas and sports drinks and drink water, low fat milk or 100 percent vegetable or fruit juice instead. Learn which beverages are the healthier choices. Read nutrition fact labels on products to check for added sugars.
Potassium is also an important nutrient older adults need. Along with limiting one’s salt intake it may help lower your risk of high blood pressure. Fruits, vegetables, dried beans, and low-fat dairy are all good sources of potassium. Use herbs and spices to flavor your food instead of salt.
It is a myth that eating fat makes a person fat. Fat is a nutrient that carries fat soluble vitamins in our bodies. We need fat in our diets. Choose foods containing poly or monounsaturated fats found in nuts, seeds, vegetable oils, avocados and fish.
Finally, there is fiber. Fiber helps with digestion and regularity. Fruits, vegetables and legumes (dried peas and beans) all contain fiber. Fiber may lower your risk of Type II diabetes and heart disease, too.
As you age, it may become harder to maintain a nutritious diet. For example, you may find yourself eating alone due to the death of a spouse or partner. If this is the case, try inviting a friend or neighbor in for a meal several times a week. Or visit the senior center at Community Connection for the congregate meal on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m.
To learn more about nutrition and older adults, or celebrating Older Americans Month, contact Community Connection at 541-426-3840 or the Oregon State University Extension Service at 541-426-3143. There is more information on senior nutrition guidelines online from the American Community Living website at www.ACL.com.
