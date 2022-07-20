It is apparent the "far right" succeeded in creating a super-majority by placing six extreme conservatives on the nine-member U.S. Supreme Court. Previous decisions of earlier courts have been reversed and common practices ruled against, i.e:
Overturned Roe v. Wade, June 24, 2022, women are relegated to second-class citizens by disrupting life’s plan and reproductive rights while forcing them into service as "baby factories."1 (After 50 years of constitutional freedom to choose. Whose life is being saved here?)
Ruled the Second Amendment includes making it legal for anyone to carry a gun in public, June 23. (God help anyone who may be a victim of road rage. New York’s and similar states" gun control laws have been crippled.)
Ruled against federal oversight of EPA clean-air emissions of coal powered power plants, as directed by the U.S. Congress, June 30. (Reducing climate-control efforts and global response to climate change.)
Held educational public tuition funding of secular schools must include faith-based schools and is a free exercise of religion, June 21. (The Constitution is specific on separation of church and state.);
Upheld First Amendment rights to include prayer at public functions, June 27. (The Constitution is specific on separation of church and state.)
Miranda rights need not be advised at arrest. Police can no longer be sued for not advising rights, June 23. (After years of common practice.)
Government mandate requiring employers of at least 100 employees to require COVID-19 vaccination or testing weekly and wear a mask was not lawful, Jan. 13. (Overturning the Federal Occupational, Safety and Health Act of 1970.)
A Supreme Court of "minority rule" is autocracy, not democracy. During the Court’s next session it will take up the question of state legislatures overturning an election’s popular vote and choosing an alternate candidate. Due to gerrymandering, the majority party candidate does not necessarily represent the voting population.
This is only the beginning. Unless this court changes course and considers popular opinions, we will not recognize freedom the creators of our Constitution envisioned. The 2022 election could be the last democratic election of this country.
