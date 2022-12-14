McInally mug

Chieftain staff members are already hard at work preparing the stories and photographs that will appear in our annual section reviewing the biggest news stories of 2022. The section is scheduled to appear in the Wednesday, Dec. 28 edition.

Readers occasionally — which is to say, actually not that often — ask me why newspapers prepare these year-end sections. The partially tongue-in-cheek answer I usually offer is that it’s because the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day can be an awfully slow stretch for breaking news.

