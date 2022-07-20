This abridged letter ran in the November 26, 2008 Chieftain edition:
When heading toward Joseph on Ski Run Road just after crossing the bridge over the Wallowa River, the road winds through one of my favorite areas, Boulderfields.
Here the land is covered with glacial erratics of various shapes and sizes, and complex contours that look like waves riding across the landscape. The grasses and shrubs transition into a beautiful ponderosa pine savanna. Marmots and other wildlife make good use of this unique habitat. The green ribbon of vegetation along the Wallowa River corridor flows through this intact native ecosystem on the edge of town.
A large subdivision is planned for this area, which comprises part of the terminal moraine of Wallowa Lake. This area could soon be converted to houses, roads, buildings and lawns. In the field of ecology this type of land cover conversion from natural environment to suburban is basically irretrievable with habitat values lost.
This follows on the heels of a still-proceeding development just around the corner that is filling a much more sensible location — a cleared field, removed from the Wallowa River corridor, and within an existing neighborhood. Boulderfields is different.
Can we not better prioritize our development to protect the Wallowa Lake Moraines and their glacial legacy, wildlife corridors, intact plant communities and functioning ecosystems?
If Boulderfields is developed we will be living in a land that is a little less wild, and a little less connected.
David Mildrexler
Enterprise
