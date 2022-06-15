I don’t think the Second Amendment to the Constitution provides me any safety. The way a lot of people interpret the Second Amendment creates fear. Living in fear is not freedom. It does not give freedom to the thousands of men, women and children who were killed in 233 mass murder incidents (four or more people killed) in this country during the past year.
I can understand that in 1787, when the Constitution was written, it made sense. There was no Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard or organized policing organization of any kind. The conscripted soldiers during the Revolutionary War used muskets with homemade ammunition against the British. No one during that time could have imagined that 250 years later so many citizens of the United States would have the sophisticated weapons of war that are available now.
In 2022, the United States has more guns than people, and the guns that are most in demand seem to be those designed specifically to kill people — people in large numbers. Do these armaments make us safe? Do they make us less fearful? Do they make us free?
The children killed in Uvalde, Columbine, Sandy Hook and so many other schools were not made safe or free. The people killed in churches, grocery stores and shopping malls lost their freedom. In fact, because of our worship of the Second Amendment, no American is as free as the citizens of other developed countries that limit access to firearms.
I am someone who reveres the U.S. Constitution, and I accept the Second Amendment as a part of our history. I do not accept the need for so many to be armed to the teeth with military weapons intended to kill fellow humans.
