My name is Rob Taylor and I’m running for a seat on the Enterprise City Council. Why am I running? Because I love living in Enterprise and want to see it thrive.
Am I qualified? I will let voters decide that, but folks should know that I have lived in Enterprise since 2003 (with a short stint overseas in 2016-17), have a college education and have served in city government previously (city planning commissioner 2012-15). In running, I have no specific agenda other than ensuring that city government continues to provide essential services to its residents, remains financially solvent and works to maintain the small-town quality of life that make this a great place to live.
One change I would like to see is for the city to create more opportunities for residents to express their voice and to be involved in city government, perhaps through regular town hall meetings or other means. Enterprise city councilors are not paid and volunteer their time and energy. I would consider serving in this role an honor and privilege, and would bring my personal ethics of hard work and integrity to the role, while doing everything I could to act in the best interests of the city and its residents, without regard to my personal interests.
If that sounds like the kind of person you want representing you in City Hall, I ask that you cast your vote for me, Rob Taylor, Enterprise City Council, Position 6, in November. Thank you.
Rob Taylor
Enterprise
