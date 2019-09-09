Everett Roberts developed a legacy of loving care for Wallowa County Court House property. Matt Kassahn has expanded that legacy and daily gives his talent and concern to bless us with the beautiful lawn and gardens that grace the center of Enterprise. Kudos and thanks.
D Boyd
Enterprise, Oregon
