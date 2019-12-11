To the Editor:
My moral compass has not been realigned as a result of last week's opinionated letter to the editor. Since President Trump's election, the opposing political party has attempted to impede his fulfillment of a campaign promise to "drain the swamp" in Washington, DC. Their Mueller Investigation failed to do that and now their impeachment investigation opinions are also failing to provide any factual basis or evidence in support of their partisan proceedings. The Framers of the Constitution did not include the Articles of Impeachment in order to remove a president on political grounds; but that appears to be the current case.
Adam Schiff has requested phone records between the President and his attorneys; is he not aware of attorney/client privilege? Perhaps the phone records between Adam Schiff and the Whistleblower should be exposed. Given that all of the testimony in front of Congress has been "liberalized", maybe Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, and Joe/Hunter Biden should be called to testify. Oh wait, Joe Biden has already refused on national television to do so. Is it possible that he's hiding some evidence? How stupid does he think we are?
Please put the relocation of your moral compass on hold; the electoral and political timeline approaching in November of 2020 may clarify a lot of this.
Maury Bunn
Enterprise, OR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.