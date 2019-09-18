To the editor,
I am 71. I have my first grandson who is two years old. I would like him to have a life on a healthy and thriving planet. Please help make this possible. The climate emergency will probably end his chances of living through our climate collapse and the sixth mass extinction which is happening now.
Please join the climate strike this Friday at the Fountain of Honor on River and Main. It starts at 10 a.m.
The scientists agree. Dr. William J, Ripple of Oregon State’s Department of Forest Ecosystems and Society’s research is posted on Stuart Scott’s scientistswarning.org.
Guy McPherson (http://guymcpherson.com) grew up in Weippe, Idaho. He walked away from a distinguished career as a professor of Biology and Ecology because of his university’s refusal to listen to the science. When he spoke in Portland last year he asked, “How much money can you count while holding your breath?”
If you don’t want to believe the science, just look at the sky. When I moved to Enterprise over twenty-two years ago, two or three jets flew over on their way to Seattle each day. Now ...
David Hiatt
Enterprise
