To the Editor:
I, along with others, have been missing Tim Barton's uplifting column in the Chieftain, and do hope you will have it back soon.
Thank you very much.
Catherine L. DeBoie
Joseph
Editor's note: Pastor Barton has graciously agreed to begin writing his column again after taking time to attend to other needed activities, and will be one of several faith-based columns that the Chieftain hopes to run regularly in the future.
