To the Editor:
A GOVERNMENT OF THE PEOPLE.. How is this working for us? Our Commander-in-Chief may be an extreme example:
Defies the rule of law
Self proclaimed sexual predator
Refuses to respond to legal congressional subpoena orders requesting documents and directs executive employees to not appear for congressional subpoenas.
Used campaign funds to pay women ‘hush money’.
Conflict of interest
Green lighted Turkey’s invasion of Syria and attack on our Kurdish allies (Trump has licensed Trump Towers in Turkey worth millions of dollars in royalties).
Financially benefitted from Saudi Arabia even though most of the 9/11 terrorists were Saudi Nationals, Saudi Arabia is guilty of killing and dismembering an American journalist and a Saudi National terrorist has murdered three American service men. All with no consequences to any actions.
Favored Russia in many of his actions. Including resisting new sanctions, efforts to remove existing sanctions, weakening Ukraine’s ability to resist Russia’s invasion and sharing national secrets with Russia. Trump’s efforts to establish a ‘Trump Tower’ in Moscow are well known.
Nepotism
• Ivanka Trump, daughter, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law, each have financial interests co-mingled with Donald J. Trump. They have personally benefitted from their positions assenior advisors to the administration in dealing with China and Saudi Arabia. Donald Trump has personally intervened to provide high level security clearance for each.
Let’s be honest — this person has the character of a DICTATOR, not a leader of a free country who has taken an oath to the Constitution. Regardless of belief, skin color or political persuasion, a dictator is dangerous to each and every one of us. Surely we can do better than this!
David Ebbert
Enterprise, OR
