To the Editor:
It was astounding to read that burnt timber from only 250 acres can be salvaged from the 80,000 acre 2015 Grizzly Bear Complex Fire without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). That’s about 1/3 of 1% of the total burnt timber land!. Perhaps the Forestry Service should be required to conduct an Economic Impact Analysis of their forest management policies that have contributed to the increasing incidence of “super fires” that are destroying our forests.
It’s rumored that the U.S. Department of Interior is considering measures to exempt the Forestry Service of certainly overly-restrictive environmental regulation under certain circumstances. Maybe this would be a good test case.
Scott Hathorn
Joseph, Oregon
