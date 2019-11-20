Dear Sir:
Your article entitled "Enterprise ATV town hall draws fire" (Chieftain edition 11/13/19) reported that Dennis Burt who was quoted in that article, is a resident of Enterprise, OR.
Well, perhaps if Dennis lives in an Enterprise PO Box. But he doesn't. His actual residence is located (on Joseph Hwy, Joseph).
4 Pinochios for Dennis. 1 Pinochio for the Chieftain!
Scott Hathorn
Joseph, OR.
