Dear Editor and fellow citizens,
With the approach of fall equinox on us and summer snow in all our views, it seems appropriate to mention some summer "bests". Reduced fires, increasingly smooth roads and local government that seems to really work is only surpassed, for me, by the addition of a public disc golf course at our State Park.
It is truly a relaxing joy to challenge one's self while leisurely strolling a 9 hole paradise and for nothing more than one's effort. Nice work State Park folks. My pick for best addition of the year.
David Hayslip
Enterprise
