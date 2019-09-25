To not respond to the reader from Caldwell,Id would be a missed

opportunity for meaningful conversation.

To toot my own horn, I have lived in this county for 27 yrs, 25 of which

have been in the manual labor trade. My wife and I have raised 2 kids here

who would not be the young adults that they are if it were not for the

life lessons they learned from being born in this county. It is hard work

and mutual respect that ties this place together. Am I ramblng?

So what about marajuana? First question, why were you walking into a

marajuana shop if you are so adamantly opposed to it? Second, have you

ever asked a first responder how many alchohol vs marajuana calls they

have answered to, and the severity of those calls? Third, I'm going to

guess that you are, as I am, of AARP age and have read the latest article

from the September addition of the AARP Bulletin giving a favorable

review of the potential benefits of marajuana use. And that those of 50 to

64 yrs old represent the fastest growing user group in the United States.

As for the other stuff in that letter, I'm tired and need to go to bed.

Jeff Irish

Enterprise, Oregon

