To the Editor:
Why is student of the week not in the paper this year? We have pet of the week and athlete of the week but no student of the week.
It seems to me that recognizing a student for their academic achievements is more important than recognizing the pet and athlete of the week.
I hope something can be done to change this.
Thank you,
Elaine Isley
Enterprise
