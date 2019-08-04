To the Editor,
The senior clergy of the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. recently issued a statement asking all sides of the political spectrum to respond to the racist rhetoric coming from the President of the United States. They ask the question: “When will Americans have enough?”
They recall a time in America’s history when Senator Joseph McCarthy stoked fears of Communism, destroyed the careers of many, and bullied a submissive nation into silence until U.S. Army attorney Joseph Welch asked one of the most famous questions to come down through time: “Have you no sense of decency?”
In retrospect, the clergy think the question was directed at the American people as much as it was McCarthy. Out of fear, most were silenced then. But this question woke the populace and McCarty ended with his career and reputation in ruins. As it should.
The clergy continue: “As leaders of faith who believe in the sacredness of every single human being, the time for silence is over. We must boldly stand witness against the bigotry, hatred, intolerance, and xenophobia that is hurled at us, especially when it comes from the highest offices of this nation. We must say that this will not be tolerated. To stay silent in the face of such rhetoric is for us to tacitly condone the violence of these words. We are compelled to take every opportunity to oppose the indecency and dehumanization that is racism, whether it comes to us through words or actions.”
We present these words as citizens of this country and this county who have full faith in the promise of America, and in all citizens to come together in tolerance and love of neighbor and speak out against cruelty and injustice in all its forms.
Sincerely,
Catherine Matthias
and Stewart Jones
Joseph OR 97846
