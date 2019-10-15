To the editor,
I want to mention how wonderful it is that Enterprise High School and Wallowa County produced a runner who qualified for the 2020 Olympic trials in the 1500 meter race. David Ribich has been an amazing runner for many, many years. Good luck, David.
Cathryn Paterson
Enterprise
