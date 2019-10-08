As a follow-up to Dr. Kelsey Allen’s Mountain Medicine column of last week regarding influenza vaccine, this was reported in the Sunday (October 6) New York Times.
Dr. Patricia N. Whitley-Williams, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases president-elect, described standing in an intensive care unit last winter with the mother of a 9-month-old child with severe flu who was sedated and on a ventilator for seven days.
“This mother did not believe in vaccinating, because she felt that the flu vaccine was not effective and she was concerned about vaccine safety,” Dr. Whitley-Williams said. “She looked at me and said, ‘You mean I could have prevented this?’”
Ron Polk
Lostine, OR
