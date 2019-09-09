The letter titled Beware of Socialism two Chieftains ago prompted some thoughts. I respect the USN (retired) person who wrote that article. However, I believe we are so far from becoming a Socialist Country that we could enact many more social programs that would help the marginalized, marginalized because of race, mental or drug impairment, poverty, homelessness, and much more. (See Catherine Matthias and Stewart Jones fine September 4 letter). Those who are at the bottom end of the “feeding trough,” who need better nutrition, healthcare, housing, income or other benefits that are meager due to those (not all) at the upper end of the feeding trough often taking the most and best without regard for the poor.
While a Socialist State could be something to fear, what frightens me much more is the strong leaning toward Fascism that is happening right now. President Trump is fascinated by Putin, who is a fascist, and seeks to be like him. I remember Hitler and Mussolini were fascists which lead the world into the second great war.
Oxford Dictionaries define fascism as "an authoritarian and nationalistic right-wing system of government and social organization." Merriam-Webster defines It as "a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.” (See David Ebbert’s thorough September 4 letter). We can add this includes undermining the press to the eventual point of controlling it including control of elections and more. Do we need to fear if Trump and Republicans get another four years that we may see a map with the words UNITED FASCIST STATES OF AMERICA…beware!?
Don Scully
Joseph, OR
