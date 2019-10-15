Well, Joseph is being taken over by dogs and their irresponsible owners. Just this morning, just before daybreak, a lady with her dog off leash to let it poop in the neighbors yard and continued walking on. I'm seeing more and more dogs, off-leash and thus more dog poop, in Joseph. Come on humane society- quit promoting adoptions, of these emotionally scarred dogs, and promote responsible dog ownership instead.
Marge Smith
Joseph
(0) comments
